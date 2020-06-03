I have said this before, but it is worth repeating: Most Wyoming legislators are mean and small. As Tom Coulter with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported on May 28, the Legislature is unlikely to consider Medicaid expansion in any special session.
They use the excuse that there is no money. This is a story made up by people who can’t do math. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Medicaid expansion states have seen larger reductions in both uninsured rates and uncompensated care costs. Rural hospitals' uncompensated care costs fell 43% in expansion states between 2013 and 2015, compared to 16% in non-expansion states.