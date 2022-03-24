This letter is to try and get help from the state of Wyoming Legislature and the public at large regarding the suicide issue in the state of Wyoming.
The Wyoming Legislature needs to provide funding and support to make suicide prevention and mental health providers available in all communities in the state. There are holes where people are not being helped.
Since Wyoming has the highest suicide rate in the United States, there should not be a community in the state without some sort of support.
The legislators can contact the federal government for grants and other funding that is available that can be used in communities within the state to provide a variety of care. And some of the funding can be used to contact businesses in the state to make managers and supervisors in all industries be on the lookout for suicide warning signs.
Many managers to not know how to respond to someone who is reporting an employee with suicidal thoughts. My experience with a manager at a business in Cheyenne leaves a lot to be desired. The manager is screaming and yelling at someone who is taking the time to care about an employee who is in the process of ending their life.
This kind of behavior is out of line. Not only is the manager not aware of how to address the suicide issue, he is losing an employee because he is yelling and swearing at them, and is telling the employee they have no business reporting the suicide.
Everyone needs to address the suicide issue and not put it on the back burner. It's everyone's business.