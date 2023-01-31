So, while you were going about your daily business, your benevolent overlords have conspired together to end one more of your freedoms.
I’m speaking of Senate File 92, which has already passed in the Wyoming Senate and is waiting to be considered in the House of Representatives. The bill targets utility customers (less than 1%) who dare to generate their own power and send the excess back to the utility for credit.
Currently, the law "permits" you to install parallel generation and connect it to the grid so as to offset the power that you draw from the utility. “I don’t care about that,” you might say, or “This doesn’t affect me” and move on to the rest of the newspaper. Keep reading.
This piece legislation has been created to prevent ANYONE from creating your own power where you use it. Legally, you will not be prevented from doing it, you just will not be paid for any excess you sell back to the utility starting July first of next year. Those of you who took your hard-earned money and purchased a renewable energy system will also lose the privileges of the "net meter" agreement that you now have in place by 2039.
Thinking of making your own power and becoming independent of the grid? The minimum amount of power you need to satisfy "the code" costs way more money than most can afford, and if you decide to go down that road, be prepared to face eviction from your own home for not complying with the rules. Rules that were put in place long ago and adopted without hesitation each year they are updated.