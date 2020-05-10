If the state Legislature is called into special session, their first order of business should be to file articles of impeachment on Gov. Mark Gordon for his high crimes and dictatorial felonies.
Given the corrupt, good old boy network which controls Wyoming, that won’t happen. Instead of removing Gordon and public health officials for their unconstitutional power grab, the Legislature will be raising taxes.
So, we citizens will be penalized after an economic collapse caused by government panic and incompetence. Government causes the problem, then we need to pay for it. Makes perfect sense.
It will be important not to cut "vital" government spending or "necessary" programs or inflated salaries. It will not be polite to mention the $300 million Capitol renovation done without our approval.
Waiting in the wings will be a corporate income tax, becoming quickly a personal income tax, and a raft of innovative measures to "diversify" our tax base (read raise taxes).
This will happen unless citizens make it abundantly clear to legislators the time has come for drastic reduction in Wyoming government. It is time to cut education administrators, end pensions and benefits for management, eliminate the state Department of Health and let counties administer their own.
Otherwise, we will be redeeming spendthrifts from their evil ways by filling their pockets with our money.