I see the Legislature's Corporations Committee is attempting to take away Wyoming citizens' ability to add solar systems to their homes through a backdoor procedure to change the existing net metering law.
This proposal would take away the saving incentive for our citizens to add solar power generation to their homes and businesses. I feel this is an effort by the coal and natural gas industry to maintain their customer base through legislation, by funding legislators to support their industry.
This is the second time this effort is being made, and through a virtual legislative session so they can take advantage of the pandemic and preclude the large crowd that showed up last year to stop the increase in net-metering costs.
My wife and I have made a major investment to local businesses to install a ground-mounted solar system, upgrading to code our electrical entry system, add a home emergency generator, and recently convert our home heating system from 82% to 96% efficiency (supported by Black Hills Energy). Why is the Corporations Committee proposing to change this law that supports homeowners, voters and Wyoming small businesses? Apparently it's to support the coal industry, in which several major industries are trying to bail out of the Power River Basin by selling their Wyoming coal mining interests.
Wyoming needs to support the renewable industry growth in our community. Besides supporting a new highly trained employee network, the industry supports a nonpolluting, distributed power grid, and less Wyoming air pollution, and a national effort to reduce global warming. Yes, Wyoming legislators need to to find ways to slowly replace our so-called "free ride" severance tax system to generate funding to run our great state. We need to raise tax revenue slowly, so as not to impact the lower-income workers. Not to destroy new home technologies.
One way to do this is to have homeowners who have space install larger systems to feed the local grid in a disturbed network. This could be through local utilities or local government. (My letter to the Legislature was 100 words longer.)