The special session of the 66th Wyoming Legislature has given me some moments of "Are you kidding me? Really?"
First, there is Rep. Chuck Gray stating in a speech that the "vaccine mandate" by the president is like the Cuban Missile Crisis. What? Like President Biden is Nikita Khrushchev, the federal government is the Soviet Union, and the state of Wyoming is the Kennedy administration saving the world? Come on.
Or what about Sen. Bo Biteman comparing the state of safety and equality of those who choose not to be vaccinated with the era of "Jim Crow" in this country (please keep in mind that there is likely to be a bill submitted in the Senate in February which will ban the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools ... oh, the irony of this!)?
Really, senator? The unvaccinated were brought to this country as slaves and the sociological culture of this nation has institutionally and historically treated the unvaccinated as less than a full citizen? The unvaccinated have endured and been subjected to ethnic cleansing as seen in the Colfax Parish, LA massacre (1873), or the Elaine, Arkansas massacre (1919) or the massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma (1921) or the roughly 6,500 lynchings between 1865 and 1950?
I guess the real "kick in the pants" is, with the "shadows of Heart Mountain and Matthew Shepard cast over the Capitol," there is the audacity of some in the Legislature insisting that those who choose to remain unvaccinated are a "protected class" (see equal protection, and due process clauses of the 14th Amendment and U.S. v. Caroline Products Co [1938] in the development of determining "protected classes").
There was a time when the line of demarcation between satire and reality was reasonably clear. I am not so certain of that in this day and age.