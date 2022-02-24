On February 14, 2022, Wyoming’s junior representative to the U.S. Senate joined with seven other senators and sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.
The letter was a response to Delta Air Lines’ recent request that the Department of Justice create a comprehensive “no-fly” list for individuals convicted of onboard disruptions. Although that request is seemingly quite reasonable, Senator Lummis and her cohorts wrote that the creation of such a list “would result in a severe restriction on the ability of citizens to fully exercise their constitutional right to interstate transportation.”
Stated another way, these senators obviously believe that this proposed action by the DOJ would represent an unfair and blatant injustice directed against these poor little dears.
Delta and other airlines did not make this request in a vacuum. For 2021 and early 2022, the Federal Aviation Administration has reported that approximately 6,300 “unruly-passenger incidents” have occurred aboard aircraft. More than 4,500 of these illegal and dangerous disruptions were mask-related, and many involved physical violence against flight attendants or other passengers.
Airlines are certainly free to deny service to any individual. They are also able to share information with other carriers. In fact, these senators acknowledge that Congress has previously directed that the Transportation Security Administration “consider requiring passenger air carriers to share passenger lists in order to identify individuals who may pose a threat to aviation safety or national security.”
Although the TSA likely has the express authority to act, it has not yet created a consolidated “no-fly” list for passengers convicted of non-terrorist onboard disruptions. Of course, one man’s “terrorist” is another man’s “freedom-fighter” – or, possibly, just a concerned citizen engaging in an airborne variation of "legitimate public discourse."
Absent the requested “no-fly” list, the airlines may want to consider sharing among themselves the names of these eight United States senators with the objective of permanently banning them for the threat they pose to aviation safety and national security. The resulting travel difficulties might cause these people to seek more suitable employment.