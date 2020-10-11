Neither Kamala nor Joe of the Harris/Biden ticket would commit to their intentions of stacking the Supreme Court. The Democrats have stacked the court every time they can; a leopard never changes its spots.
A small snippet of the most atrocious history of Democrat stacking the court: The Democrats managed to stack the Supreme Court 7-2. Then, on March 6, 1857, an African American slave named Dred Scott and his family sued for their freedom before the court after using the Missouri Compromise and residency in free states as his basis not to be placed back into slavery.