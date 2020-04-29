COVID-19 models have not been debunked, as recently stated by Paul Fisher. President Trump initially stated that up to 2 million people could die, based upon some internal White House model. The IHME model, which is now used by the White House, stated that up to 85,000 people could die. Misrepresenting the facts does not help your cause.
Mr. Fisher went on to state that the mortality from COVID-19 is less than the flu numbers for the 2018-19 flu season. He correctly stated that 34,200 deaths resulted from the flu in that eight-month season, but over 52,400 have already died from COVID-19 in the two months since the first death in the United States. That part of Mr. Fischer's argument is not correct.
This is not just a problem for the elderly in Wyoming, as Fischer inferred in his letter to the editor. In fact, the Wyoming Department of Health Epidemiology Unit documents that most cases in Wyoming are in the age groups 19-29, 50-59, and 60-69. Those residents age 70 and up have about the same rate of infection as those 18 and under.
We all feel frustration at not being able to live our normal lives, but to try to convince the governor to open the state based upon incorrect data helps no one. Facts matter. It looks like our governor and his support team have been making correct decisions based upon data, not artificial dates. Maybe we should let him continue making informed decisions.