Forget your gut reaction to “critical race theory.” Instead, educate yourself about “race relations,” or whatever you call the ways people are treated differently in this country as a result of skin color. Begin by reading the fine "Elizabeth and Hazel – Two Women of Little Rock," by David Margolick (Yale University Press, 2011).
You may not know their names, but the 1957 photo of a lone Elizabeth Eckford attempting to attend Central High, as directed by a court, and Hazel Bryan screaming at her for doing so, was a world-famous national embarrassment.
Hazel had plenty of support for her shameful behavior and was delighted at the attention she got. The opposite was true for Elizabeth.
Read the book and you will learn how the governor, the National Guard and the school administration did NOTHING to help Elizabeth, 15. One of nine Black students selected to desegregate the school, she was first to arrive. No one let her inside. That was the least of her troubles.
When the court did eventually force Central to admit them, the Black students were victimized by everyone, including student leaders, teachers and the principal. The abuse continued, with Elizabeth’s father harassed at work and hate mail sent to the family. Encouraging mail came from overseas and from some white Americans. Jackie Robinson admired Elizabeth’s courage and poise. Louis Armstrong, usually apolitical, spoke out for her. One local white Presbyterian minister tried to help.
Consider how many other churchgoing people remained silent, and just wished the whole thing wasn’t happening, while Elizabeth, her fellows and family were relentlessly hounded.
How different is it from the way many react to the current enthusiasm for book banning? How reminiscent is it of the “nice” 1930s Germans who looked away while books were systematically burned, Jews rounded up and mass- murdered with other “undesirables?”
This Christmas, give yourself the gift of understanding.
Thing one: Christ himself was a Jew of Middle Eastern extraction, a person of color.
Thing two: Christ’s message was, and is, “love one another.”