Just a moment of clarity. As of now more than tens of millions of our citizens are out of jobs. Through no fault of their own. Who are these people? Restaurant workers, retail employees, manufacturing employees and others I'm sure your readers can name.
These workers are now not going to get paychecks, except for maybe unemployment insurance. Not enough to pay their monthly bills and still feed their families.
Who's not affected? Local state and federal officials. A list of celebrities and professional athletes. Those who receive Social Security and disability checks, especially if they put some of their income in retirement funds that, unfortunately, have not done well lately. TV media news anchors and reporters and producers. Some of the news anchors make at least $4 million a year. Some make as much as $15 million a year and will continue to draw paychecks during this time.
Question: Will we see an increase in donations to charities like United Way or Meals on Wheels and other charities that will help to feed those kids who used to get food while at school? I hear a lot of people in government and media say that, like World War II, we are all in this together. Really? Let them put their money where their heart should be for their hurting fellow Americans.