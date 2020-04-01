During these challenging times, we have all had to alter our daily lives to some degree. There are many people, however, that are doing fantastic work to help us all get through this.
Most of us are aware of the herculean effort of the doctors and nurses that are taking care of those that are sick. We are also aware that police, firefighters and paramedics that still have to do their work under more difficult conditions than normal.
We can't forget the people that are still working their jobs so we can get our daily supplies. Of course, I'm talking of truckers, grocery store clerks and anybody that works in the supply chain. There are many people that deserve our praise for what they do every day.
However, there is a small segment of people that are often overlooked. I am talking about those people who take care of the developmentally disabled, handicapped and the elderly. These people come to work every day to care for the people that have challenges taking care of themselves. They take care of that segment of the population that many of us rarely even think about.
In many of their workplaces, they care for those that the authorities say are most at risk from this virus. If they don't work, then somebody is not getting the care they need. They do so much for these people for very little compensation.
So, please try to remember these people when you think of who deserves recognition during this pandemic. You or somebody you love may need them someday.