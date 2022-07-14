My body, my choice. Where have I heard that slogan before?
I am a firm believer in keeping the government out of our personal, private life, whether it is concerning vaccinations, abortions or various other matters. Thus, I have a suggestion on how we can settle this abortion issue by passing legislation with the following:
1. No physician shall be required to perform an abortion. That decision shall be left up to the individual physician.
2. No medical facility shall be required to perform an abortion. That decision shall be left to the board of directors of the medical facility.
3. No criminal action shall be taken against the individual physician or medical facility for either performing or not performing an abortion.
4. No criminal action shall be taken against an individual for having an abortion.
5. Any abortion preformed shall be performed in a medically approve procedure. I may be a hayseed, sod buster, country rube or whatever else you wish to call me, as my roots come from farm living, but my military travels taught me that compromise works.
My way or the highway only works in tyrannical dictatorship governments: our is supposed to be a represented republic. So let us find common ground on this abortion issue and compromise.