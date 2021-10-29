This letter responds to Roberta Bergin’s letter, titled “Democrats practice child abuse out in the open these days,” published in the Oct. 17 paper. The letter had nothing to do with Democratic values, which, shocking to some, are quite similar to the values of many of our more conservative neighbors. Turns out, we all want the best for kids in Laramie County.
But the letter actually said very little about children. It meandered about on various hot-button issues – critical race theory, border control and national spending. But it didn’t actually say anything about what Democrats do for children. So, let’s set the record straight, because there’s plenty of recent news about Democrats’ support for children.
This summer, the Biden administration passed the American Rescue Plan. It provided for an historic increase in the child tax credit. That means parents can now get a tax credit of $3,000 for each child between the ages of 6 and 17 and $3,600 for each child under the age of 6 if the household makes less than $150,000 per year. That’s basically all of Laramie County.
Experts have projected that if all eligible families use the tax credit, it would effectively cut child poverty in America in half. Now imagine that these benefits were made permanent. Congress is debating this issue right now while it wrangles diverse factions to pass an infrastructure bill. Perhaps instead of castigating others, we could advocate for making the increased child tax credit permanent.
For once, perhaps we could all agree on something. So, hey, let’s do it for the kids. Call on our congressional delegation to support making the increased child tax credit permanent.