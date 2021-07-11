My response to Steve Lloyd's letter to the editor regarding critical race theory is "What a load of malarkey!" Mr. Lloyd must have lived under a rock to not have any clue about the reality of race disparity in our country. He maintains that the laws against discrimination solved all race issues – that and the incidences of Black celebrities on TV.
Following the adoption of civil rights legislation, it still took many southern states years to implement federal law. He clearly has not done his own research on CRT, but is merely echoing what he's heard on Fox News. I found his comment "there is nothing a minority individual cannot attain with self-initiative and good mentoring from parents and teachers" particularly offensive, and frankly incredibly ignorant. It is an established fact that schools in primarily low-income neighborhoods of color are subpar to schools in white neighborhoods. The median income of Black families is well below that of white families. The list of disparities goes on and on.
Some states have written legislation to suppress the vote of people of color, and also to make it difficult for many to even get to the polls to cast their votes.
Mr. Lloyd's objection to critical race theory is that it will create resentment among white students. The history of the brutality of slavery and the ongoing discrimination of Black citizens is the bald truth, like it or not. This isn't just a Black issue. Tell students the truth about how other minorities have been treated in our history. Include how our native peoples were treated over the years of Manifest Destiny.
Knowing the truth about our nation's history isn't aimed to make anyone hate their country or feel guilty about what their ancestors did. It should help students understand that these things should not continue, nor should they happen again.
As George Santayana said, "Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it." Mr. Lloyd's letter is the perfect example of white privilege.