In her May 7 letter, Rebecca Aker addresses a very difficult topic: where different humans should compete in athletics.
She says, “a separation between biological males and females is necessary.” This is too simplistic a statement with what we currently know scientifically about sex, gender and gender identity.
The Cleveland Clinic defines these terms thusly: "Sex refers to the male or female label health care providers assigned you at birth based on your genitals. (We also know that, scientifically, there is a third category, intersex, defined by webmd.com as, 'when someone generally appears to be one sex, but has the dominant anatomy of the other sex or when someone is born in between the typical male and female sexes.') … Gender is a social construct based on societal or cultural beliefs. … Gender identity refers to how you feel inside, regardless of the binary male or female label you were assigned at birth.”
Aker gave good examples of how the differences in males and females makes males better suited for some sports and females for others. Unfortunately, just dividing athletes into male and female, according to their sex assigned at birth will not work in all situations.
Caster Semenya of South Africa has been denied the right to compete in female running events in the Olympics because even though she is female, she has elevated testosterone levels compared with most females.
According to scienceabc.com, Olympic champion Michael Phelps, with 23 gold medals, has “height, wingspan, and large hands and feet [that] give him an advantage in swimming. His body also produces less lactic acid than his rivals, which shortens his recovery time. However, his success is also due to his dedication and hard work.” Cannot we also say that Caster Semenya, who won two gold medals in the Olympics before the Olympic Committee decided to disallow her to run, also has “dedication and hard work” that helped her in her championships?
In conclusion, it is difficult to just use the sex one is identified with at birth to determine in what category one should athletically compete.