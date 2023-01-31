I sent the following email to Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulette, the House majority floor leader, who decides which bills will be discussed on the House floor.
Dear Representative Neiman,
I sent the following email to Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulette, the House majority floor leader, who decides which bills will be discussed on the House floor.
Dear Representative Neiman,
In the 1/28/2023 edition of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, you state reasons why you are taking a thoughtful approach to bringing HB 80, Medicaid expansion, to the House floor. You say, “right now, the jury is very much out on whether or not Medicaid expansion is right for Wyoming,” and in an indirect quote from the WTE [you] “want[s] to spend the recent influx of state revenue responsibly.”
I attended the Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 a.m. session of the House Revenue Committee, where HB 80 passed out of the committee by a vote of 6-3. I believe testimony given in that session proved to two-thirds of the committee that Medicaid expansion is worth trying and that HB 80 would spend state revenue in a responsible way.
There was remote testimony by a Montana legislator espousing the benefits of Medicaid expansion. This legislator said he was originally against Medicaid expansion, but now that it has been in effect for five years, he has changed his mind. The legislator presented solid statistical evidence that Medicaid expansion is good.
He said that employment rates for those on Medicaid expansion went up during the past five years. He also stated that, in effect, Medicaid expansion paid for itself, thus not costing Montana anything. (That is certainly "spending state revenue responsibly.”) And he said it has helped rural care in Montana.
The legislator stated he was making his testimony available to Wyoming legislators. I urge you to take advantage of this information. I believe it will help you see that HB 80 should be brought to the House floor.
I also recommend you read Ann Erdman’s (column), “Medicaid expansion: Investment in state’s economy,” also in the 1/28/2023 issue of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. It will also point out evidence as to why HB 80 should be brought to the House floor.
Thank you for taking the time to read my letter and take into consideration what it says.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.