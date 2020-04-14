I do believe some people have been in their house too long.
Mr. Terry Emmett believes the toilet paper shortage has been caused by the tree huggers. I guess it must be the tree huggers that are buying up all the paper products in our stores. Maybe that is true. Or could it be that people are panic buying, and that includes toilet paper, which caused a shortage.
Most of the wood pulp used for toilet paper comes from the boreal forest in Canada, not the United States. There doesn’t seem to be much of a problem with tree huggers and toilet paper. Maybe there should be a tree hugger concern, as it takes 279,000 trees a day to provide the human race with toilet paper.
I don’t wish to get into cows and milk, although Wisconsin dairy farmers are having to throw away milk because it’s not being used even while stores don’t always have it on the shelf during this national emergency. Maybe cow huggers are the problem. I don’t have anything to add at this time about the potato farmers and chicken ranchers.
Then Mr. Emmett jumps to attacking the person that pointed out that gasoline dealers in Cheyenne are ripping off the public. Maybe Mr. Emmett is a gas dealer?
We are still being ripped off by the local dealers. Prices April 8: Cheyenne at Sam’s Club – $1.97, Safeway in Fort Collins – $1.74, Sam’s Club at Casper – $1.63, and Tumbleweed in Laramie – $1.49. When Cheyenne has the lowest price, maybe I will say thank you to the dealers. I love to thank those that rob the public.