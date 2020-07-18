In his letter giving advice to antifa, John Hurley is misguided.
First, his advice should not be to antifa. Conservatives are spreading lies that antifa was responsible for the “breaking and burning” at Black Lives Matter protests. But a Washington Post article stated, “Seth G. Jones, director of the transnational threats project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies ‘reviewed protests in more than 140 cities and spoke with U.S. officials within the joint terrorism task force.' Most of the violence, Jones said, was committed by ‘local hooligans, sometimes gangs, sometimes just individuals that are trying to take advantage of an opportunity.’”