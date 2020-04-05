I read with great interest Mr. Bryan Jones’ letter stating that Mr. Breen’s campaign was a callous power grab, and that he was not serving the children of Wyoming as he should.
I was going to reply to Mr. Jones, but Matthew Moriarity answered that letter very competently, as befitted a former student of Mr. Breen’s.
Mr. Jones, you really should check your facts before you spout inaccurate information (alternate facts??).
I would ask Ms. Ellis to publish HER record on education, so we can compare with Mr. Breen’s (see below).
- Social Studies Teacher, Laramie County School District 1, 1976-2012
- Former Department Chair, Cheyenne Central High School
- Volunteer, Wyoming State Supreme Court Education Center, 2013-present
- Member, Board of Trustees, Laramie County School District 1, 2012-present
- Member, Wyoming State Board of Education, 2015-present
- Candidate, Wyoming House of Representatives, District 44, 2008
Modestly, Mr. Breen did not mention that he was awarded Teacher of the Year West of the Mississippi some years ago (this title may not be accurate, but close).
I would further ask other former students of Mr. Breen to step up to the plate and confirm Mr. Moriarity’s remarks that "Mr. Breen was an extraordinary teacher, challenging his students to be more active in their communities and to consider every lesson in broader contexts than the curriculum demanded."
We need people in the Wyoming Senate who have firsthand knowledge of the school system and that keep in the forefront of their minds the fact that children under their guidance will lead the world tomorrow.