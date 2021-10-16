Even though Rose Burrows asks Nate Breen if he has read "Not My Idea," and proceeds to describe the book to him, I do not believe she has read it. She states the “Devil, the main character, says whiteness is inherently evil, therefore all white children are his demons.”
First, the devil never said this in the book, and, second, the devil is not the main character of the book. The main characters are a mother and daughter who discuss racism, show examples of systemic racism, but also examples of whites who have helped Blacks.
At the end of the book are suggested activity pages. The only appearance the devil makes is on one of these pages. He is holding a contract that says, “Whiteness gets to mess endlessly with the lives of your friends, neighbors and loved ones and all fellow humans of color for the purpose of profit. The only price is your soul. Sign below.”
There are other activity pages, such as one about Juliette Hampton Morgan, a white librarian who fought for justice for Blacks. When she was on a bus and a Black person was refused the right to ride her bus, she would pull the emergency cord as an act of love. So, even though this book informs white children about systemic racism, it also gives examples of whites who have helped Blacks, and it does not have the devil playing a major role in the book.
This book does not promote Satanism as Rose Burrows implies.
For the readers’ knowledge, this book is not part of LCSD1’s Wit and Wisdom K-6 curriculum. I know because I went to LCSD1’s website, where you can easily find the Wit and Wisdom curriculum. The site is very transparent and comprehensive, listing all books, videos, paintings, etc., used for grades K-6.
Reading about the Wit and Wisdom curriculum made me wish my granddaughter, who is in high school, were younger, so she could experience Wit and Wisdom.