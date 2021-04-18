I am accused by Carol Mathia (4/11/21 editorial letter) of telling a “big lie” in Bill Sniffin’s April 7 article about the Texas power outages. My crime? I stated “one of the primary causes for the recent power crisis in Texas was the removal of so many coal-fired power plants from the state’s power grid.”
This is an interpretation proposed by many, and it is not difficult to independently validate. Had Texas not prematurely retired nearly six gigawatts (six billion watts) of baseload capacity from coal plants in the last six years, outages would have been reduced from five days to less than six hours. And the outages during those six hours could have been spread across the state with minimal impact. In other words, preserving coal plants could have saved lives and billions of dollars.
The data for these studies comes straight from the EIA (U.S. Energy Information Administration) and ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas). So Mathia is bold to call me and those like me “liars” when we rely on information from these notable agencies.
But Mathia seems to have persistent problems separating fact from fiction. Consider her figures for Texas energy sources – coal hasn’t contributed 18% of the state’s capacity factor since 2017. During the period of the storm, it represented 12% of the state’s capacity, but delivered more than 19% of its electricity.
By contrast, wind and solar purportedly contribute over 33% of Texas’ installed power capacity, but accounted for only 8% of the grid’s power during the storm – dropping to just 1.5% at times, which speaks to the unreliability of both wind and solar power, which, when needed, could be unobtainable. I support the use of renewables, but not at the expense of consumers.
Mathia insinuates that supporters of the coal industry, when they offer uncomfortable facts, must be liars. Similarly, non-coal supporters like Mathia would assert carbon capture is too expensive or unproven, but the real problem for them is that carbon capture helps the coal industry. Let’s not listen to their lies – carbon capture works.
Wyoming can and should lead the way.