Sunday morning, I went driving around Cheyenne to see what churches were meeting under the new guidelines the governor put out recently. One observation was evident: The majority of evangelical churches were meeting in person.
Of the 10 liberal churches in town, only one of them was meeting in person. I drove by at the times those churches normally meet, and only one had people who came to “assemble themselves together,” as Hebrews 10 commands Christians to do. On a number of the reader boards outside these churches, the message said the service was online.