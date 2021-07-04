I wasn't a Trump fan, until he actually did what he said he’d do. I’d have voted JFK before Trump, and his family was sleazier than Trump’s. Here’s the modern problem, though: Liberal has become synonymous with traitor.
Today’s liberals ignore the actions of Antifa and BLM – the burnings, the lootings, the riots, the sad attempts to humiliate people minding their own business while dining. Yet, they call the Jan. 6 “raid” on the capital a terrorist attack.
They are too weak to even acknowledge all the good Trump did for America. They make up lies, bought fake dossiers and, without evidence, blame Trump for every bad thing that has happened in the last hundred years. They saw fit to impeach Trump twice on baseless accusations that Pelosi exceeds every time she opens her mouth.
Trump reduced ALL unemployment, some to record levels, made more peace in the Middle East than any president in history, decreased the southern border invasions and got America energy independent. All negated by the left and their corruption.
They once again try killing American fossil fuel by shutting down pipelines and leases, thus increasing unemployment. All the while buying oil from countries that gladly watch the destruction of America the left is causing. Plus, the crazy inflation that has occurred, fuel prices up more than 50%, along with food prices, lumber prices and home prices. More welfare for the lazy and illegal, while Social Security recipients suffer, and we see more invasions on the south border – all in less than six months.
It’s definitely not OK to place other countries' citizens and interest before America’s. China released a virus upon the world, and the WHO has lied to the world from the get-go about that virus, and the left hasn't said or done nothing to them about it. The left has turned into globalists that have no tolerance for different, and they are the most hypocritical accusers in the history of the world, after Nazis. They’re dangerous to America, and they would demand JFK to run as a Republican.