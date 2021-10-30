Editor's note: An exception to the 350-word limit has been made for the following letter.
I take issue with Rev. Lange's broad use of the word "children" in his column of 10/15/21, “Catch-22, the true censorship at your local library.” If he means anyone from the ages of 12-18, I strongly disagree with him.
In his article, Rev. Lange criticizes libraries for "foisting" (his word) books on "our children" with titles such as “The V-Word,” “This Book is Gay” and “Doing It,” while claiming these books “would be perfectly at home in the seediest ‘adult shop.’”
With my interest piqued, I ventured into our library to find these books. “Doing It – Let’s Talk about Sex” was there on the shelf in the "young adult" section, tucked in between two other books – kind of minding its own business. I looked around for the bodies of teenagers, mortally wounded by the "dangerous" nature of this book. However, there were none. Nor were there groups of counselors trying to console children, and no outraged parents picketing on the library’s second floor.
So, I checked out “Doing It,” and yes … there were diagrams of sexual organs – blander than the type of diagrams found in a junior high science or health textbook. And there were explanations and discussions on topics titled "Healthy Relationships," "Virginity," "Sexual Pleasure," "Bodies and Body Image," "Contraception" and the “M” word – "Masturbation."
Many parents, including myself, trust the judgment of professionally trained librarians, and believe books like “Doing It” are appropriate for library shelves. “Doing It” gives young folks a background to both learn and deal with a topic – sexuality – that (whether one likes it or not) is constantly on the minds of kids ages 12-18.
Furthermore, if a pre-teen or teen brings this book home, isn’t it the parents’ job to monitor what their kid reads? And, if the parent finds it inappropriate, to take the book away, and have a good heart-to-heart talk with their child about why. Isn’t that the responsibility of a parent?
Many kids wrestle with issues of sexuality every day. Libraries exist to provide their readers the opportunity to expand their knowledge and make decisions in an informed way. Having books of a sexual nature on library shelves so that young adults can become informed about sex, Rev. Lange, is not "abusive." It’s necessary.