With Liz Cheney being a willing tool in the Democratic Party’s propaganda machine, Congress is conducting a show trial, the likes of which we would normally see in a Third World country.

Even though he ordered the National Guard to protect the Capital on January 6 (only to be refused by Nancy Pelosi) they think they can attach INSURRECTION to Trump and prevent a run for president. (Editor's note: Recent testimony has disputed this assertion.)

