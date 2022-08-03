With Liz Cheney being a willing tool in the Democratic Party’s propaganda machine, Congress is conducting a show trial, the likes of which we would normally see in a Third World country.
Even though he ordered the National Guard to protect the Capital on January 6 (only to be refused by Nancy Pelosi) they think they can attach INSURRECTION to Trump and prevent a run for president. (Editor's note: Recent testimony has disputed this assertion.)
With every national poll showing that Trump would likely win, they have to stop it. That’s what it’s about. This is all Liz Cheney cares about.
The notion that Liz Cheney is somehow a champion for the Constitution is laughable. What about equal justice under the law? Trump supporters Papadopolous, Flynn, Stone – all convicted of political crimes. Meanwhile, Democrats Lerner, Holder, crooked Hillary, Brennan, Clapper, Comey, the entire Biden crime family – similar crimes, but never charged.
But Steve Bannon just got convicted of contempt of Congress after being charged by this Jan. 6 panel. He wasn’t even anywhere near the Capitol that day and had not been in the Trump administration for three years!
What about the Capitol Police and the undercover FBI operatives that are seen in video directing rioters INTO the building? What’s on the other videos you won’t let us see, Liz? Everyone gets it! You don’t like Trump – that’s fine, to you he’s the bully on the playground, but your holier-than-thou act is a bit much.
To a lot of people, he’s the guy who’s not a career politician, who stands up for the working men and women of America. I guess someone who’s never held anything but a government job probably can’t understand that. He’s NOT a president who would sell us out by sending our oil reserves to Communist China while we’re paying 5 bucks a gallon and can’t produce more at home.
Liz Cheney is an elitist from Wisconsin, Virginia and Washington, D.C. , with a vacation home in Jackson and a grudge against Trump, nothing more. She is not a champion of the Constitution. And she definitely is not working for Wyoming.