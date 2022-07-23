Growing up in Cheyenne brings back many memories. One, in particular, deals with elementary school. Each school seemed to have that evil, mean kid who was labeled as “The Bully.”

He usually was the biggest, strongest and most obnoxious child. He ruled the playground and dared other kids to challenge him. He habitually attempted to harm, coerce or intimidate those whom he perceived as vulnerable. And, for the most part, it worked. He often became a demigod to be admired and feared. More often than not, it was only in his own mind. Fortunately, most of the time, these fiends eventually matured and regretted their past.

