Growing up in Cheyenne brings back many memories. One, in particular, deals with elementary school. Each school seemed to have that evil, mean kid who was labeled as “The Bully.”
He usually was the biggest, strongest and most obnoxious child. He ruled the playground and dared other kids to challenge him. He habitually attempted to harm, coerce or intimidate those whom he perceived as vulnerable. And, for the most part, it worked. He often became a demigod to be admired and feared. More often than not, it was only in his own mind. Fortunately, most of the time, these fiends eventually matured and regretted their past.
I realize now, especially in the last six years, we’ve had our own “American Bully.” If you go to Wikipedia and search for this person’s long list of abusive nicknames, you will, hopefully, be amazed and disgusted. He tosses them out like candy on Halloween. Our bully’s list of inexcusable name-calling includes: domestic political figures; foreign leaders; media figures; specific groups of people; organizations; television programs and other miscellaneous categories.
In today’s society, we verbally attack our teachers and school administrators when our children are bullied. We scream, shout and shake our fists. We demand immediate action. And yet, we think it’s OK for one particular man to do and say whatever, whenever and to whomever he wants.
It seems half of us are mesmerized, and we exalt him. Now he has an acolyte who once denounced him and suddenly “went to the dark side” just to win his endorsement.
Liz Cheney is currently in Washington, doing her job, defending our country. She and I might not always share the same political views, but she believes and supports our Constitution and what it stands for – something I doubt our “American Bully” ever will. Liz has the courage to do what is right. What about you?