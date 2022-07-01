Liz Cheney is not a hero. She played right into the Democrats' hands by legalization of the Jan. 6 committee.

Where was she when all the cities were being destroyed?

Hey Liz, why was the veteran killed on Jan. 6? She had no weapons.

No, Cheney is not a hero, just somebody with hurt feeling after Trump shamed her.

