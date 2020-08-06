I enjoyed your recent “Salute to Front-Line Workers,” but felt that one critical partner deserved more recognition: our local grocery stores.
From the first days of the pandemic, our local grocery stores and the people who maintain them were forced to be front and center as we all struggled to adapt to the “new normal.” From dealing with shortages of essentials like toilet paper, tissues and cleaning products, to more recent meat shortages as COVID-19 infected workers in processing facilities, our grocery store partners have had their share of stress over the past months.