Open letter to any and all fishermen:
I am an old fisherman who has been tying my own flies for about 80 years.
In the Casper paper dated Sunday, Feb. 21, there was an article about tying your own flies. I want to go on record that I will teach anyone who wants to learn how to tie flies for FREE! I will supply the initial equipment for you to borrow until you acquire your own.
I have been an instructor for the Platte River fly-fishing group for many years, but I have to teach at my home. I have a long-time wife who cannot be alone.
With the pandemic going on, it has been a hassle for me to have company, but both my wife and I have had our vaccinations now, so there should be no problem.
If you're interested, please feel free to call me at 307-638-6797.