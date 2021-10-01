Saturday, Sept. 18 was a beautiful, sunny day in Cheyenne. Many people, both young and old, went to Holliday Park at 7 a.m. on that day to prepare for what was planned to be the annual Art in the Park.
The park itself was beautiful, the lawn green and lush, thanks to those who maintain the park. Jessica, a lovely young woman, was the events coordinator, and she and the staff of the Cheyenne Artists Guild recruited help to set up and run the many different stations where people could paint, play games and win prizes, as well as listen to a violinist, who was wonderful and a wonderful addition to that lovely setting.
I sadly did not get to the park until later in the afternoon to help out, but I was and still am impressed and amazed at the efforts that so many people put into making a fun, enjoyable, family friendly outing. The props people built for the different games and events, the food and popcorn and drinks available for purchase with tickets bought upon entry to the celebration, the efficient dismantling and cleanup after the event concluded all made me proud of the many volunteers.
If there had been more advance notice of the Art in the Park by the local media, I’m sure there would have been more people attending the event. Art has become an important part of the city of Cheyenne, and our local news outlets really let a lot of people down who worked very hard to encourage arts. The local outlets also blew it in their coverage of the LCCC Student Art Exhibition.