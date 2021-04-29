After reading Cynthia Lummis' opinion page column, I was surprised by the lack of memory by Republicans.
You can go back to Bill Clinton leaving office with a budget surplus. George Bush made that disappear by giving cash back slanted toward the wealthy Americans.
Republicans only care about the budget when they aren't in power. They just completed a giant tax cut that was promised to the middle class. Instead, people like Trump got tax breaks for his personal taxes, family taxes and business taxes.
I was middle class, how big was your tax cut?