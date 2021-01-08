In Ted Cruz’s recent letter to other members of Congress, he asked that the Electoral College vote not be certified by Congress until there has been an investigation of the election returns in the “disputed states.” Following the investigation, and if all goes as planned, the legislatures in those states will convene special sessions and appoint who they think appropriate as electors, replacing the electors selected by the popular vote of the citizens of those states.
Coincidentally, the legislatures of Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are all controlled by Republicans. And just like that, we have President Trump and Vice President Pence for another four years. The Constitution and democracy be damned.