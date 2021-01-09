I'll keep this short and simple. Cynthia Lummis owes the people of Wyoming an apology, as well as the nation. And then she needs to resign. She is not worthy of representing Wyoming.
Lummis should apologize to everyone, then resign
- Letter from Flo Beville | Cheyenne
- Comments
