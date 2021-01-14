Wow! Cynthia must be so proud! Her first act as a United States senator was to join the Sedition Caucus of Ted Cruz. We weren’t aware she does not believe in democracy or the U.S. Constitution (apparently, she had her fingers crossed when she took her oath).
After the Trump-incited insurrection at our nation’s Capitol, resulting in the deaths of five people (including a police officer), Cynthia went back to do the people’s work as prescribed by the Constitution. Yet, she voted to discard democracy. What would she be saying if a senator from another state voted to overturn Wyoming’s election results with absolutely no proof?