By objecting to the election results in Pennsylvania and delaying the confirmation of the certification the Electoral College results, Ms. Lummis acted with the armed insurrection, bent on the destruction of Capitol and overthrowing of our free and fair elections.
Key GOP leaders, realizing the gravity of the situation, withdrew their objections. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who lost her reelection bid, announced on the Senate floor that after the events at the Capitol, she could "not in good conscience object to the certification of these electors." Even with sage advice, Ms. Lummis chose to stand with the rioters!