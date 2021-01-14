Cynthia Lummis will bear the scarlet "S" of seditionist for the rest of her life, and it shall be graffitied upon her headstone as long as memory of her first action as senator from Wyoming, which was to foreswear her oath of office, is remembered.
Though John Barrasso and Liz Cheney, at the 11th hour, finally acknowledged that Joe Biden is the president-elect, their complicity in this charade, enablement and appeasement of the domestic enemy of the Constitution of the United States of America, who is Donald J. Trump, will never be forgotten, nor forgiven.