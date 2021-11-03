October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. This month, we celebrate the unique assets of people with disabilities who live and work in our community. We all have things about us that benefit our employers and things we have to work a little harder to accomplish. Magic City’s employment specialists help facilitate advantageous relationships between employers and employees with disabilities.
One of the many functions of Magic City is to promote the hiring, retention and advancement of people with disabilities. To do this, we must directly challenge the common misconceptions about disability employment and encourage employers and others to recognize the value and talent that people with disabilities add to Wyoming’s workplaces and economy.
Magic City works closely with various businesses throughout Laramie County to facilitate meaningful and independent relationships between employers and the people we support. As we celebrate 50 years as an organization, we want to thank the many employers we have and continue to partner with, who not only open their doors to people with disabilities, but also provide an opportunity for the people we support to demonstrate the value of the work they contribute.
When was the last time you took note of someone with a disability going about their day at work? There are many types of disabilities, some obvious and some not, but people of all abilities relate to others and identify themselves through personal interests, relationships and occupations.
If you’re an employer, take time to evaluate your efforts in including all people in your workforce. If you’re an employee, take time to get to know your co-workers – those with disabilities and those without.
Advancement of people with disabilities takes a community with a heart toward acceptance and inclusion. At Magic City Enterprises, we proudly aspire to create a supportive environment where people with disabilities are empowered to find value, equality and individual self-worth. We can’t do it without you, so THANK YOU Cheyenne, for your heart, the opportunities you provide and your support.