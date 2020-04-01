March was Disability Awareness Month, and Magic City Enterprises would like to take a moment to reach out to the community and let you know a little about the people we support.
There are thousands of individuals in the state of Wyoming with intellectual and developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries. Advocates have made great strides toward full inclusion of people with disabilities into mainstream society, and we’re not slowing down.
In 1971, the Cheyenne Kiwanis Club Foundation sponsored a grant that established Magic City as a work program for individuals with disabilities. Today, although meaningful employment is still an integral part of our objective, we provide a range of services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries.
Over the course of our almost 50-year history, we have grown to support people in all areas of their lives as they live a typical life of quality in their community. We provide support in their homes to carry out typical activities of daily living, to develop and maintain friendships and relationships, and to facilitate meaningful activities that add quality to people’s lives.
Through these supports, we strive every day to empower people to experience value, equality and individual self-worth by supporting them to carry out their hopes and individual successes. We take that responsibility very seriously, and we would love your help!
One of the biggest barriers people with disabilities encounter are other people. Disabilities can make others feel uncomfortable and unsure of how to act.
Here is some advice: Try not to make assumptions, but if you assume anything, assume that people are more like you than different! Don’t invade their space, but don’t ignore them, either. Treat them with common courtesy and take the opportunity to make a friend!