Magic City Enterprises is excited to announce that we are celebrating our 50th year as an organization this year! We are so excited to be part of this amazing community and to call Cheyenne our home.
Everything we have accomplished and all the assistance we continue to provide for the wonderful individuals we support is because of the alliances we have with our partners in the community.
One of our board members, Justin Gorman, shares some of his experiences with Magic City and how he got involved in our organization: “I was familiar with Magic City Enterprises and the population they serve through my involvement in Kiwanis, but didn’t fully understand the wide range of services, nor the challenges they face. It wasn’t until I met Magic City CEO Jeff Gardner at a business function that I began learning more about their services and grew an interest in learning how I can contribute to their success. In April of 2020, I was asked to join the Board of Directors.”
We are so grateful for community members like Mr. Gorman who choose to invest their time into our goals. We encourage everyone to be involved in a cause they can be passionate about, and Magic City always welcomes new faces and partners.
As we embark on our 50th year serving Cheyenne and the surrounding area, we face additional challenges brought on by the current pandemic. But like the determination and passion our community has shown, we, too, continue to charge forward, knowing the work we do means more to those we serve than most people know.
Thank you again to our fantastic community and the wonderful individuals who already invest their time and resources into Magic City Enterprises.