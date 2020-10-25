Enough! After reading the story regarding the Health Department wanting a mask mandate in Laramie County, I can only state that I believe that the majority of LOCAL Wyoming citizens have had enough of faceless, nameless UNELECTED bureaucrats determining what is good for them in relation to the COVID-19 problem.
Having worked for the federal government for 35+ years, I have watched managers and supervisors establish their little empires and overstep their authority. The face mask issue is a Health Department issue, but until a national, if not worldwide, consensus is reached regarding the ABSOLUTE benefit and need for the items, they should be left up to individuals or places of business.