A time to celebrate is quickly approaching – Pi day. Pi (the number 3.14… ) is celebrated on March 14 (3/14). A search of the internet will give you many ideas for celebrating. My favorite way to celebrate is by eating pie.
To be clear, any and all types of pie are acceptable (e.g. pizza, fruit, ice box). Of course, I don’t limit my personal pie consumption to just this one day, but I’m happy to have a day dedicated to eating pie and exploring the number Pi.
I encourage you take a break from the normal routine and to have a bit of Pi/Pie fun on Sunday, 3/14. Go-ahead and celebrate for the entire week. I'm planning to have some breakfast pie for several days in a row.