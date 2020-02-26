Have our state leaders completely lost their marbles? I thought Wyoming was suffering a budget crunch, and yet all of a sudden they’re pursuing a massive land and minerals purchase in an effort to raise state revenue? Although they have cleverly said they want to “invest in Wyoming instead of Wall Street,” what they are proposing doesn’t seem like a very sound investment.
First of all, they don’t even know how much this purchase will cost, but estimates range from $500 million to $700 million, maybe more – no appraisal has been done yet. Shouldn’t that be the first step? Find out how much it’s going to cost Wyoming taxpayers?