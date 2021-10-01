At a time when everything in the world has an attached problem that is seemingly unsolvable, I would like to recommend attending Cheyenne Little Theatre’s production of "Mamma Mia."

What a joyful afternoon my husband and I experienced. Obviously, it was accomplished by a group of people who had worked hard to present a perfect rendition of this well-loved Broadway favorite.

Take time out from the pandemic and all other worries. This is an amazingly uplifting cure.

