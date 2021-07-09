When I turned 79, I thought I had gotten past all the petty nonsense that continues to grow in our midst. Be it at the national level, our state, even within Cheyenne, the news is full of events and decisions that don’t make any sense. The time has arrived for me to join Howard Beale (Peter Finch) in his classic scene from the film "Network," “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not gonna take this anymore!”
Look around, check out what is going on in your world. A violent holiday in Chicago. with 14 killed in shootings. The coming tragedy in Afghanistan. A collection of states whose actions through voting rights legislation affirms racism within our midst. Attacks on LGBTQ and women’s productive rights. This list does not address other important issues like gun violence, immigration laws that divide families and the ongoing daily acts of violence toward each other.
While this is going on, two of our three branches of government are dysfunctional. The reason, we live in divisive times. The clearest example is the presence of Donald Trump and his more avid followers. The result is almost cult-like. Among the evidence is how he orchestrated the attack on Liz Cheney. His plan appears to be to divide and conquer, with the order being to take no prisoners. Among his targets is the 2022 and 2024 elections.
Not to be left out, our own state has been infested with politicos whose agenda appears to be from the radical right. These people have one motivation – themselves! Let’s begin with our governor, who has put in motion his own agenda over this past year with little regard for his constituency. Here’s the latest from the mind of Mark Gordon: He’s “considering” the delivery of financial and troop support to aid Arizona and Texas with their border issues.
Even locally, it would appear that discussion of local tragedies is taboo. Take the killing of a 14-year-old by a 13-year-old. Why? Because of a girl.
There are other concerns, but this will have to do – for now!