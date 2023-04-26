Why are we not allowed to nominate our own candidates – from our own local communities, workplaces and other organizations? Sure, we can "write in" candidates, but we all know that is a joke. Our candidates end up "pre-selected" by the Democrat and Republican parties.

People also vote on party lines. People can run for a position, but that tends to lead to career politicians who are in it for power or to benefit themselves.

