Why are we not allowed to nominate our own candidates – from our own local communities, workplaces and other organizations? Sure, we can "write in" candidates, but we all know that is a joke. Our candidates end up "pre-selected" by the Democrat and Republican parties.
People also vote on party lines. People can run for a position, but that tends to lead to career politicians who are in it for power or to benefit themselves.
If we were allowed to nominate our own candidates, people from our communities and workplaces we know, that means more qualified people getting into positions of power.
But why stop there? We should be allowed to recall any candidates that become elected for any reason, any time. Along with that, those elected should either be given no wage at all, or an average wage, like minimum wage. With that in mind, they must also be someone who has a job elsewhere. Those who are elected must give a yearly or biannual report of everything they have done so far to those that are nominated and elected by the communities that choose them.
At least some of these very things will reduce corruption. It allows us to hold elected officials accountable that do nothing or abuse their role. It will also help allow the most qualified people get into positions of power to where they know what they're doing. It also gives opportunity to those who don't have the funds to even get their name thrown in. Money should not be a factor in electing people.
Those few things would greatly improve democracy. If we also want to go a step further, we should also have workplace democracy, as well. Why can't the people who are working have a say for decisions made in the workplace? Why can't the people in the workplace nominate their own managers or supervisors? Workplaces should be bottom up, not top down in terms of power and decision making.