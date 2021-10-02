Wyoming voters want elections that assure the winning candidate ascends to office with at least 51% of the votes. Two ways to accomplish this are through ranked choice voting (RCV) and runoff elections.
Both options were weighed Sept. 2 by the Wyoming Legislature's Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee in Sheridan. Here’s what I gleaned from that meeting:
Currently, our primary elections allow us to vote for one person for each open seat. If your choice did not get the most votes, you have no ability to support the candidate(s) you would next support to fill that position.
RCV, however, lets you vote for candidates in ranked order, giving each voter the ability to have input on who next (and even next after that) they would be willing to support, should their first choice candidate not get enough votes to stay in the running. After all the ranked votes are counted, the winning candidate has at least 51% of the vote.
Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan says the cost to implement RCV would be a one-time cost of around $800,000.
Runoff elections assure winning candidates would have at least 51% of the vote, but it might take two primary elections to accomplish that result.
The Secretary of State determined the cost of runoff elections would be more than $1 million per runoff election, and he further stated runoffs might be necessary every election year. In each 10-year period, that cost might easily reach between $5 million and $6 million.
Further, in order to have time to conduct two primaries in an election year, the first primary would move to May, and the runoff primary would then take place in August. An amendment to the state Constitution would be needed to accomplish these schedule changes.
There are many reasons to support ranked choice voting over runoff elections, but these alone should be enough to get Wyoming voters to do their own research and, ultimately, encourage their legislators to make the fiscally responsible choice.