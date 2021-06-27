I am writing to you to show some pros of how a nuclear power plant that might be put in Wyoming is beneficial.
The power plant will provide many jobs for Wyomingites throughout the state. The nuclear power plant doesn't produce air pollution or carbon dioxide pollution while operating. Nuclear power is more efficient than other energy sources that we use in Wyoming.
The plant will open Wyoming more to newer energy making. Nuclear also has a lower cost of operation than other power sources.
Although there are cons to nuclear, such as environmental impact, accidents and using a lot of water, there is always risk when building and running something like this.
The way that this plant would be beneficial to Wyoming is what we are looking for in the future. Although we have sources like wind and solar, they are less efficient than nuclear.