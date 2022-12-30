We were among the many traveling by air last week. We will not dwell on the negatives. Our wish is to recognize a young woman by the name of Reese that works for United at Cheyenne Regional Airport.

After a canceled flight and several days of not knowing where our luggage was, we were fortunate to find Reese early Monday morning at the terminal. She was understanding and took care of everything.

