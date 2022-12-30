We were among the many traveling by air last week. We will not dwell on the negatives. Our wish is to recognize a young woman by the name of Reese that works for United at Cheyenne Regional Airport.
After a canceled flight and several days of not knowing where our luggage was, we were fortunate to find Reese early Monday morning at the terminal. She was understanding and took care of everything.
We know that it was a direct result of her efforts that our luggage was found in Denver and delivered to our home in Cheyenne.
Thank you, Reese, and Happy New Year!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.