I had to visit the emergency room of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on Thursday, Aug. 12, after my daughter's market steer was spooked while being fitted for the show that day at the Laramie County Fair, and it resulted in a head-to-cheek collision, with my daughter suffering traumatic facial trauma.
My daughter, her best friend and myself were immediately greeted by Dr. Michael Howard and Dr. Jordan Greer. Stress, tears, anxiety and pain were quickly replaced with fun and laughter.
Dr. Howard and Dr. Greer could have easily assessed the injury, ordered diagnostics and went about their day, but they didn't. They made my daughter feel like the coolest, toughest, most important patient in the hospital. They joked with the girls, took selfies, explained every single detail of what they were doing to my daughter, had Frosties (after my daughter was told no surgery that day) and made us all feel like we were the only patient they had that day.
They spent a great deal of time to explain every detail of her injury and answered all her questions. After the discharge, they both called to check on her multiple times, and even asked what the assailant steer earned her at the 4-H sale. I cannot say enough nice things about these two, and they truly made a horrible situation for a teenage girl somewhat bearable.
Nobody wants to spend hours in the trauma unit of the ER, but when you are treated the way Dr. Howard and Dr. Greer treated us, it really doesn't seem that bad. My family thanks you, and the girls still giggle about the time they spent with you.